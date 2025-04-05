Congress Appeals to Amit Shah: Empower Jammu & Kashmir Government

The Congress has issued a plea to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to engage with the elected Jammu and Kashmir government in all initiatives and actions undertaken in the Union Territory.

This request comes in the wake of a contentious debate regarding the extent of powers held by the elected officials versus those of the Raj Bhavan.

Congress chief whip Nizamuddin Bhat emphasizes that due democratic process must be respected, especially given the substantial mandate the government has received, urging that all state matters consider inputs from the local government.

(With inputs from agencies.)