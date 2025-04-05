Left Menu

Race to Lead: CPI(M)'s Quest for a New General Secretary

The CPI(M) is deliberating on its next general secretary with prominent names like M A Baby, Ashok Dhawale, and Mohammed Salim being considered. The party aims to expand its base while countering the BJP. Political dynamics within the party could influence the final decision at the 24th CPI(M) congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI(M), is currently in the midst of speculation and deliberations over its next general secretary, a post crucial for navigating its future political strategy. M A Baby, a Politburo member with strong support from the Kerala unit, emerges as a key contender for the position.

On the other hand, Ashok Dhawale, president of the All India Kisan Sabha, is being advocated for by those within the party who emphasize expanding support in rural areas. His backers argue that Dhawale's leadership could better counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by building a broader secular, democratic platform.

The contest unfolds as the party continues to face a tug-of-war between its Kerala and West Bengal factions, alongside deciding its role within the opposition coalition against the BJP. As the 24th CPI(M) congress approaches, outcomes may significantly impact the party's strategic direction nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

