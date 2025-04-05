Race to Lead: CPI(M)'s Quest for a New General Secretary

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI(M), is currently in the midst of speculation and deliberations over its next general secretary, a post crucial for navigating its future political strategy. M A Baby, a Politburo member with strong support from the Kerala unit, emerges as a key contender for the position.

On the other hand, Ashok Dhawale, president of the All India Kisan Sabha, is being advocated for by those within the party who emphasize expanding support in rural areas. His backers argue that Dhawale's leadership could better counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by building a broader secular, democratic platform.

The contest unfolds as the party continues to face a tug-of-war between its Kerala and West Bengal factions, alongside deciding its role within the opposition coalition against the BJP. As the 24th CPI(M) congress approaches, outcomes may significantly impact the party's strategic direction nationwide.

