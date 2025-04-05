Left Menu

Nagaland Awaits Crucial Meeting on Naga Political Issue With Amit Shah

The Nagaland government awaits a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the Naga Political Issue and the Free Movement Regime with Myanmar. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has urged an all-party delegation to engage with Shah. There's optimism for an inclusive resolution despite ongoing divisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:38 IST
The government of Nagaland is eagerly anticipating the opportunity to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address the pressing Naga Political Issue and concerns related to the Free Movement Regime with Myanmar, according to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's statements on Saturday.

While interacting with the press at a recent event, Chief Minister Rio revealed his initiative to form an all-party delegation for engaging with Shah. Rio noted that during the recent North Eastern Council meeting in Guwahati, Shah indicated he would organize a meeting when suitable.

With ongoing negotiations and a push for a comprehensive solution, the government remains optimistic. Despite historical challenges, Chief Minister Rio emphasized the state's policy shift towards 'equi-closeness' with Naga groups, fostering engagement and dialogue to achieve resolution.

