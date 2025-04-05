Protests Erupt Nationwide Against Trump-Musk Government Overhaul
Thousands gathered across the U.S. condemning Trump and Musk’s government changes. Protesters criticized cuts to social programs, employment, and economic policies. Trump's supporters back his bold actions as necessary reforms, sparking nationwide rallies and international opposition.
Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Washington, D.C., and cities across the U.S. on Saturday in an unprecedented display of discontent against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. This nationwide demonstration sought to challenge the duo's rapid efforts to overhaul the government and expand presidential powers.
Gathering under the somber skies around the Washington Monument, over 20,000 individuals attended a rally at the National Mall. The expansive protests expressed widespread dissatisfaction with Trump's executive orders as participants from each state, plus Canada and Mexico, voiced their concerns on issues from immigration to economic policies.
Meanwhile, Trump, who spent the day in Florida, continued to face criticism over economic decisions and restructuring efforts that cut thousands of jobs and impacted federal agencies. As retirees rallied to save Social Security, defiant chants against Musk's Department of Government Efficiency echoed, demanding protection of American institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- protest
- Trump
- Musk
- government
- overhaul
- executive orders
- economy
- Social Security
- cuts
- demonstrations
ALSO READ
Trump Ultimatum Forces Columbia University Overhaul
Cricket Committee to Decide Fate of World Test Championship Overhaul
U.S. Senator Daines Engages in Diplomatic Talks with China's Economy Tsar
India's Agri-Boom: Road to a $5 Trillion Economy
Can Babies Save the Economy? The Growth Impact of Europe’s Shrinking Families