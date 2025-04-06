Left Menu

Nationwide Protests Challenge Trump's Government Downsizing Policies

Thousands across the US protested against President Trump's government downsizing policies, with demonstrators opposing moves affecting federal workers, Social Security, and human rights. Elon Musk, as head of the Department of Government Efficiency, faces criticism for his role in these changes. Protests were held in all 50 states.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Across the United States, opponents of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk gathered in protest on Saturday. They rallied against the administration's actions on government downsizing, the economy, and human rights among other concerns.

Over 1,200 'Hands Off!' demonstrations were organized by more than 150 groups, encompassing civil rights organizations, labor unions, and LBGTQ+ advocates. The protest sites included the National Mall in Washington, DC, and various state capitols across all 50 states.

Protesters criticized the Trump administration's action of dismissing thousands of federal employees, closing Social Security offices, and cutting health program funding. Musk, a Trump adviser, and head of the Department of Government Efficiency, claimed his measures save taxpayers billions, but faced backlash for undermining federal workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

