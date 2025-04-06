Nationwide Protests Challenge Trump's Government Downsizing Policies
Thousands across the US protested against President Trump's government downsizing policies, with demonstrators opposing moves affecting federal workers, Social Security, and human rights. Elon Musk, as head of the Department of Government Efficiency, faces criticism for his role in these changes. Protests were held in all 50 states.
- Country:
- United States
Across the United States, opponents of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk gathered in protest on Saturday. They rallied against the administration's actions on government downsizing, the economy, and human rights among other concerns.
Over 1,200 'Hands Off!' demonstrations were organized by more than 150 groups, encompassing civil rights organizations, labor unions, and LBGTQ+ advocates. The protest sites included the National Mall in Washington, DC, and various state capitols across all 50 states.
Protesters criticized the Trump administration's action of dismissing thousands of federal employees, closing Social Security offices, and cutting health program funding. Musk, a Trump adviser, and head of the Department of Government Efficiency, claimed his measures save taxpayers billions, but faced backlash for undermining federal workers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Baloch Activists Decry Human Rights Violations Amid Unrest in Quetta
UN Expert Urges Global Recognition of Minority Identities as Key to Social Stability and Human Rights
Rural Challenges: Navigating Social Security Changes in West Virginia
Kerala Boosts Social Security with New Pension Installment
Empowering Media to Champion Human Rights: ILI and NHRC's Collaborative Training