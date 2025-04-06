Left Menu

U.S. and Vietnamese Businesses Rally Against 'Shockingly High' Tariff

U.S. and Vietnamese businesses urged the Trump administration to postpone a 46% tariff on Vietnamese goods. Both the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the American Chamber of Commerce in Hanoi expressed concerns to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick about the negative impact of the levy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 06-04-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 12:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

U.S. and Vietnamese businesses are urging the Trump administration to delay an impending 46% tariff on Vietnamese goods, citing potential harm to bilateral commercial relations.

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with the American Chamber of Commerce in Hanoi, voiced their concerns in a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Describing the tariff as 'shockingly high,' they are worried about its scheduled implementation date on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

