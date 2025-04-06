U.S. and Vietnamese Businesses Rally Against 'Shockingly High' Tariff

U.S. and Vietnamese businesses are urging the Trump administration to delay an impending 46% tariff on Vietnamese goods, citing potential harm to bilateral commercial relations.

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with the American Chamber of Commerce in Hanoi, voiced their concerns in a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Describing the tariff as 'shockingly high,' they are worried about its scheduled implementation date on Wednesday.

