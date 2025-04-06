From Underdog to Dominance: BJP's Persistent Rise in Goa

From its early perception as a political non-entity, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has evolved into Goa's dominant political force, thanks to leaders like the late Manohar Parrikar. On the occasion of the BJP's foundation day, senior members reflect on the hard-fought journey marked by perseverance.

In its quest for political stability, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has emerged as Goa's longest-serving chief minister. His leadership is praised amid the state's previously volatile political landscape. Established in 1980, the BJP absorbed ideals from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, moving past initial dismissals as a 'Bhaji Pav' party to assert its significance.

The BJP's first foray into Goa's elections came in the 80s, gaining momentum post-1994 after an alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. Victories followed, underscoring the critical role played by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and enthusiastic leaders like Narahari Haldankar. Growing public support, especially after strategic moves by Parrikar, helped shape the BJP's robust presence in Goa today.

