Left Menu

Controversy in Himachal Pradesh: Political Turmoil Over Hydro Power Projects

Jai Ram Thakur accuses the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of selling state's interests by cancelling major hydro power projects. He raises concerns over a possible political nexus following a suspicious death of a power sector official. The situation stirs political discourse on BJP's foundation day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-04-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 18:45 IST
Controversy in Himachal Pradesh: Political Turmoil Over Hydro Power Projects
Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is under fire as former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur alleges a sellout of the state's interests. The cancellation of significant hydro power projects given to PSUs has fueled these accusations.

Thakur criticized the move, claiming the state cabinet's recent takeover of several hydroelectric projects signals a direction toward leasing them to interests in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, both ruled by Congress governments. This has sparked a wave of speculation and concern about the motives behind these actions.

The suspicion intensifies following the mysterious death of Vimal Negi, HPPCL's chief engineer, prompting investigations linking officials to abetment charges. Thakur further criticized the government for hiking bus fares and burdening the poor, simultaneously praising BJP's growth and ideology on its foundation day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025