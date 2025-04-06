Controversy in Himachal Pradesh: Political Turmoil Over Hydro Power Projects
Jai Ram Thakur accuses the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of selling state's interests by cancelling major hydro power projects. He raises concerns over a possible political nexus following a suspicious death of a power sector official. The situation stirs political discourse on BJP's foundation day.
- Country:
- India
The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is under fire as former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur alleges a sellout of the state's interests. The cancellation of significant hydro power projects given to PSUs has fueled these accusations.
Thakur criticized the move, claiming the state cabinet's recent takeover of several hydroelectric projects signals a direction toward leasing them to interests in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, both ruled by Congress governments. This has sparked a wave of speculation and concern about the motives behind these actions.
The suspicion intensifies following the mysterious death of Vimal Negi, HPPCL's chief engineer, prompting investigations linking officials to abetment charges. Thakur further criticized the government for hiking bus fares and burdening the poor, simultaneously praising BJP's growth and ideology on its foundation day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
