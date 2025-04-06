Left Menu

Delhi's Saffron Vision: From Appeasement to Contentment

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta plans to shift from appeasement politics to establishing 'Ram Rajya' for prosperity. Gupta, participating in a Ram Navami event, emphasized the symbolic value of saffron and acknowledged the Arya Samaj's role in advancing gender equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 21:06 IST
In a decisive shift from politics of appeasement, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a vision to establish 'Ram Rajya' through contentment politics, promising prosperity for all. She made these remarks while participating in a Ram Navami procession in west Delhi's Khayala area on Sunday.

Highlighting saffron as the symbol of soil and progress, Gupta passionately suggested painting Delhi in saffron to ensure prosperity reaches every citizen. She affirmed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) commitment to realizing the long-envisioned 'Ram Rajya', where every citizen enjoys rights and prosperity.

Reflecting on the occasion of Ram Navami and the recent unveiling of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Gupta lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the dreams of millions. Additionally, she praised the Arya Samaj's significant contributions to gender equality during their 150th foundation-day celebrations.

