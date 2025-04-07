Global Markets Reeling: Trump's Tariff Surge Sparks Spiraling Economic Concerns

U.S. President Donald Trump's recent announcement of significant tariffs has sent shockwaves across financial markets worldwide. Asian equities tumbled, and oil prices dropped as investors worry about soaring prices and weaker demand potentially driving a global recession.

Efforts to stabilize are underway as China's sovereign fund intervenes in spiraling markets, and countries like Japan and Taiwan seek negotiations for tariff relief. Despite the steep market decline, Trump insists that the tariffs act as necessary 'medicine' for the economy.

Global leaders and economic experts remain uncertain if these tariffs form a long-term policy shift or are merely a strategic negotiation tool. Meanwhile, discussions between international leaders and Trump's administration continue, aiming to soothe the economic tensions sparked by this controversial policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)