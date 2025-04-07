Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Alleges 'Underground Army' in UP, Slams BJP for Land Grabs

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for forming a covert 'underground army' and accused the BJP of neglecting farmers and engaging in extensive land grabbing. BSP leaders joined SP, as Yadav lamented over agricultural setbacks and the BJP's capitalist inclinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:30 IST
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Uttar Pradesh government Monday, alleging the formation of a covert 'underground army' envisioned to insult citizens. Yadav warned that should any harm befall SP members like Ramji Lal Suman, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would bear direct responsibility.

Concurrently, former BSP leaders Daddu Prasad and Salauddin, along with Dev Ranjan Nagar and Jagannath Kushwaha, officially switched allegiance to SP in Akhilesh Yadav's presence. This reshuffle underscores the ongoing volatility in Uttar Pradesh's political landscape.

In a fiery critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Yadav decried the neglect of 'tomato farmers', accusing the government of middleman-centric policies favoring capitalists over producers. The SP leader also slammed the BJP's alleged land-grabbing practices, dubbing the party as the 'biggest land mafia', with specific reference to questionable activities in Gorakhpur and Ayodhya. These claims arise amidst debates spurred by the new Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

