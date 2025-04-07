BJP Leads in Political Donations with Over Rs 2,243 Crore for FY 2023-24

The BJP has emerged as the top recipient of large political donations among national parties for the fiscal year 2023-24, according to findings from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The party declared over Rs 2,243 crore from 8,358 donations, showcasing its significant financial backing compared to other national parties.

This ADR report, grounded in data from the Election Commission, revealed a sharp 199 percent rise in overall donations to national parties, amounting to Rs 2,544.28 crore from 12,547 contributions. BJP alone accounted for 88 percent of these declared donations.

As political funding dynamics continue to evolve, ADR recommends stricter enforcement of disclosure norms and the creation of an online platform for tracking report submissions, emphasizing a need for transparency and accountability in political donations.

