Shiv Sena Defends Waqf Amendment Amidst Legal Challenges

Shiv Sena's Manisha Kayande voices strong support for the Waqf Amendment Law, criticizing opposition for creating confusion. Despite backlash and a Supreme Court challenge led by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the bill passed Parliament following extensive discussions and is defended as a step towards better governance of waqf properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:54 IST
Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande staunchly defended the Waqf Amendment Law on Monday, taking a swipe at opponents for allegedly fostering confusion through baseless legal challenges. Speaking to ANI, she argued that critics are disseminating false narratives, despite the law passing through rigorous legislative scrutiny, including a Joint Parliamentary Committee review.

"The bill secured majority approval in Parliament after hours of discussion," Kayande stated, emphasizing the inclusive debate that involved multiple political parties. She questioned the legitimacy of legal challenges in court, given the authoritative parliamentary passage of the bill, suggesting opponents aim to mislead the public.

This defense comes as Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, India's largest organization of Islamic scholars, spearheaded a Supreme Court challenge against the law's constitutional validity. Prominent figures such as AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi and AAP's Amanatullah Khan have also approached the court. President Droupadi Murmu had already assented to both the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025.

The revised legislation aims to enhance the management of waqf properties by employing modern, scientific approaches, following its decisive passage in the Rajya Sabha with 128 supporters against 95 dissenters, and in the Lok Sabha, with 288 votes in favor opposed by 232. The law prioritizes efficient management and stakeholder empowerment in waqf property governance, repealing the Mussalman Wakf Act of 1923 in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

