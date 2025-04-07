Hong Kong's Resilient Response to U.S. Tariffs

The Hong Kong government announced plans to increase support for small and medium-sized enterprises as they navigate the economic turbulence caused by U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff strategy. This move aims to mitigate the impact on local exporters.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan emphasized Hong Kong's position as a crucial trade hub despite the immediate effects of U.S. tariffs. He assured that the city remains welcoming to investments, leveraging its status as one of the world's most open economies.

The local stock market suffered its most significant decline since 1997, triggered by Beijing's retaliation with its own tariffs. China's sovereign wealth fund intervened to stabilize the market amid rising fears of a prolonged trade war.

(With inputs from agencies.)