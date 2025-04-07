Left Menu

Kerala Minister Criticizes Suresh Gopi Amidst Political Drama

Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar criticized Union Minister Suresh Gopi's recent remarks, urging the public to hold Gopi accountable. Kumar, also an actor-turned-politician, mocked Gopi's past behavior and addressed controversies surrounding a recent film. BJP supporters protested during Kumar's event, demanding public amenities over luxury facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:45 IST
Kerala Minister Criticizes Suresh Gopi Amidst Political Drama
Suresh Gopi
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar launched a strong critique against Union Minister Suresh Gopi following Gopi's controversial comments. Kumar asserted that it is the public's duty to hold politicians accountable for their actions, referencing Gopi's recent contentious statements to the media at Kochi airport.

Highlighting the impact of Gopi's outbursts and choices, Kumar, himself an actor-turned-politician, also criticized the electoral decision of Thrissur's residents who elected Gopi. He reminisced about the time Gopi, during the release of 'Commissioner', used to display an IPS tag in his vehicle, pointing out the theatrics involved in his public persona.

The minister also tackled recent cyberattacks on 'L2: Empuraan', calling them a reminder of 'the Emergency era'. Meanwhile, BJP activists protested Kumar's event at Palakkad, demanding practical infrastructure improvements over luxuries like air-conditioned waiting lounges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025