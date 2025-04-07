Kerala Minister Criticizes Suresh Gopi Amidst Political Drama
Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar criticized Union Minister Suresh Gopi's recent remarks, urging the public to hold Gopi accountable. Kumar, also an actor-turned-politician, mocked Gopi's past behavior and addressed controversies surrounding a recent film. BJP supporters protested during Kumar's event, demanding public amenities over luxury facilities.
Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar launched a strong critique against Union Minister Suresh Gopi following Gopi's controversial comments. Kumar asserted that it is the public's duty to hold politicians accountable for their actions, referencing Gopi's recent contentious statements to the media at Kochi airport.
Highlighting the impact of Gopi's outbursts and choices, Kumar, himself an actor-turned-politician, also criticized the electoral decision of Thrissur's residents who elected Gopi. He reminisced about the time Gopi, during the release of 'Commissioner', used to display an IPS tag in his vehicle, pointing out the theatrics involved in his public persona.
The minister also tackled recent cyberattacks on 'L2: Empuraan', calling them a reminder of 'the Emergency era'. Meanwhile, BJP activists protested Kumar's event at Palakkad, demanding practical infrastructure improvements over luxuries like air-conditioned waiting lounges.
