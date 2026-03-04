Actor-Politician Vijay's Grand Assembly Gathers Amidst Tight Security in Thanjavur
Actor-politician Vijay will address TVK functionaries in an event in Thanjavur, attended by nearly 4,900 individuals. The event boasts tight security with QR code entry passes, excluding vulnerable groups like pregnant women and children for safety. The event will also stream live for broader access.
- Country:
- India
Actor-politician Vijay is set to address Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionaries from eight assembly constituencies at Ayyasamipatti in Thanjavur district on Wednesday. The gathering will occur in a spacious open area of ten acres, near Sengipatti village. An estimated 4,900 members from various districts are expected to participate, according to TVK.
The police have sanctioned the event under stringent conditions, including 52 specific requirements, and have implemented QR code-based entry passes. As per police guidelines, the meeting will take place from 11 am to 3 pm and will only permit access to attendees possessing these passes. In a recent release, TVK General Secretary N Anand emphasized that vulnerable groups, such as pregnant women and school students, should refrain from attending for safety reasons.
The release further outlined that party members must avoid following Vijay's campaign convoy on two-wheelers or other vehicles. For those unable to attend, a live stream of the event will be accessible. Meanwhile, essential amenities, such as drinking water and medical facilities, have been arranged for attendees. A protective canopy will also provide shade at the venue, ensuring comfort during the assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay
- TVK
- Thanjavur
- event
- security
- QR code
- politician
- address
- assembly
- functionaries
ALSO READ
Kurdish Militias Plan to Strike Iranian Security Forces Amidst Rising Tensions
White House Weighs Tencent's U.S. Gaming Stakes Amid Security Concerns
Social Media Sparks Controversy: Politicians Booked Over Viral Content
Financial Industry on High Alert: Cybersecurity Amidst Middle East Conflict
Ivory Coast's Cocoa Commitment: Security for Farmers Amid Price Slump