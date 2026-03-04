Actor-Politician Vijay's Grand Assembly Gathers Amidst Tight Security in Thanjavur

Actor-politician Vijay is set to address Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionaries from eight assembly constituencies at Ayyasamipatti in Thanjavur district on Wednesday. The gathering will occur in a spacious open area of ten acres, near Sengipatti village. An estimated 4,900 members from various districts are expected to participate, according to TVK.

The police have sanctioned the event under stringent conditions, including 52 specific requirements, and have implemented QR code-based entry passes. As per police guidelines, the meeting will take place from 11 am to 3 pm and will only permit access to attendees possessing these passes. In a recent release, TVK General Secretary N Anand emphasized that vulnerable groups, such as pregnant women and school students, should refrain from attending for safety reasons.

The release further outlined that party members must avoid following Vijay's campaign convoy on two-wheelers or other vehicles. For those unable to attend, a live stream of the event will be accessible. Meanwhile, essential amenities, such as drinking water and medical facilities, have been arranged for attendees. A protective canopy will also provide shade at the venue, ensuring comfort during the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)