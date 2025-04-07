Economic Adviser Downplays Concerns Over Trump's Tariff Strategy

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett has downplayed concerns surrounding President Donald Trump's tariff policy, emphasizing the administration's commitment to strategies it believes are effective.

Speaking on Fox News, Hassett, who is the director of the National Economic Council, stated that Trump has been engaging with world leaders throughout the weekend and remains receptive to proposals that promise favorable deals for American industries.

Hassett highlighted Trump's willingness to listen, saying, "If they come to us with really great deals that advantage American manufacturing and American farmers, I'm sure he'll listen."

