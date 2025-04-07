Economic Adviser Downplays Concerns Over Trump's Tariff Strategy
White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett downplays economic concerns over Trump's tariffs, asserting the president's strategy is effective. Trump remains open to better trade proposals that benefit American manufacturing and farmers. Hassett clarifies the administration's dual approach: continuing the current policy while considering advantageous deals from trading partners.
White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett has downplayed concerns surrounding President Donald Trump's tariff policy, emphasizing the administration's commitment to strategies it believes are effective.
Speaking on Fox News, Hassett, who is the director of the National Economic Council, stated that Trump has been engaging with world leaders throughout the weekend and remains receptive to proposals that promise favorable deals for American industries.
Hassett highlighted Trump's willingness to listen, saying, "If they come to us with really great deals that advantage American manufacturing and American farmers, I'm sure he'll listen."
