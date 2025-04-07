Left Menu

Nationwide Popularity Over Education: Insights from BJP's Biplab Kumar Deb

BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb emphasizes nationwide popularity over educational qualifications for leadership success. Criticizing CPI(M)'s new general secretary, MA Baby, Deb contrasts BJP leaders' popularity. Supporting 'One Nation One Election', Deb highlights potential savings for development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 07-04-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:27 IST
Biplab Kumar Deb
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's Lok Sabha MP from West Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb, stated that popularity across the nation is a more crucial trait for successful leadership than high educational qualifications.

Responding to inquiries about the election of MA Baby as CPI(M)'s general secretary, Deb emphasized the importance of nationwide recognition, unlike most Communist leaders who are lesser-known compared to BJP figures like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Deb also advocated for the 'One Nation One Election' bill, claiming it would economize on costs and resources, funneling savings towards national development projects, a stance he argues would enable Prime Minister Modi to introduce more welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

