Federal Appeals Court Blocks Trump's Labor Board Shake-up

A federal appeals court reversed its earlier decision, blocking President Trump's removal of Democratic members from two federal labor boards. This move complicates Trump's efforts to control agencies that are meant to operate independently of the White House.

In a significant judicial move, a federal appeals court has barred President Donald Trump from ousting Democratic members from two key federal labor boards. The order by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit overturns a prior ruling, further clouding Trump's attempts to consolidate control over independent agencies.

The full D.C. Circuit, in a 7-4 ruling, dismissed a March decision by a three-judge panel. This previous ruling had temporarily halted lower court decisions that blocked Trump from removing Gwynne Wilcox from the National Labor Relations Board and Cathy Harris from the Merit Systems Protection Board.

By reinstating the lower court's stance, Monday's decision ensures continued operation of these boards, which are essential for adjudicating labor and federal employment disputes. The controversy underscores a broader conflict over the balance of power between independent agencies and presidential prerogative.

