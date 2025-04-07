K Annamalai: A Leader's Allegiance to Modi and the Battle Against Corruption

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai stated on Monday that his political journey has been greatly influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed unwavering allegiance to the Prime Minister's directives.

Amidst political dynamics, Annamalai's supporters have been campaigning for his continued leadership through posters and letters. He reaffirmed his commitment to fighting against the 'DMK's corruption' relentlessly. Notably, he vowed to remain barefoot until the DMK government is removed from power.

In a recent event with Naam Tamilar Katchi's Seeman, Annamalai highlighted both shared and divergent ideological views. He appreciated Seeman's steadfastness and honesty, acknowledging the nuances between their nationalist ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)