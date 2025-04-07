Left Menu

K Annamalai: A Leader's Allegiance to Modi and the Battle Against Corruption

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai, inspired by PM Modi, vows to expose DMK corruption. Amid speculation of his potential departure as state unit chief, he emphasizes continued grassroots activism. He participated in a function with Tamil nationalist leader Seeman, noting ideological parallels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:37 IST
K Annamalai: A Leader's Allegiance to Modi and the Battle Against Corruption
K Annamalai
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai stated on Monday that his political journey has been greatly influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed unwavering allegiance to the Prime Minister's directives.

Amidst political dynamics, Annamalai's supporters have been campaigning for his continued leadership through posters and letters. He reaffirmed his commitment to fighting against the 'DMK's corruption' relentlessly. Notably, he vowed to remain barefoot until the DMK government is removed from power.

In a recent event with Naam Tamilar Katchi's Seeman, Annamalai highlighted both shared and divergent ideological views. He appreciated Seeman's steadfastness and honesty, acknowledging the nuances between their nationalist ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025