Left Menu

Dow Surges After Speculation on Tariff Pause

Wall Street's main indexes rose sharply after economic adviser Kevin Hassett revealed President Trump's consideration of a temporary tariff pause on all countries except China, boosting investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:55 IST
Dow Surges After Speculation on Tariff Pause
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's primary indexes witnessed a rapid upturn following remarks by White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett. Hassett mentioned in an interview that President Donald Trump was contemplating a 90-day pause on tariffs for all nations excluding China, which sparked optimism among investors.

As of 10:20 a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average had climbed 333.50 points, equating to a 0.87% increase, settling at 38,614.49. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 advanced by 79.99 points, or 1.69%, to reach 5,154.07. In tandem, the Nasdaq Composite rose 362.69 points, reflecting a 2.33% climb to hit 15,950.47.

Market analysts attribute this surge to the potential easing of trade tensions, as investors responded positively to the prospect of diminished tariffs, demonstrating heightened confidence in the economic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025