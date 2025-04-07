Dow Surges After Speculation on Tariff Pause
Wall Street's main indexes rose sharply after economic adviser Kevin Hassett revealed President Trump's consideration of a temporary tariff pause on all countries except China, boosting investor confidence.
Wall Street's primary indexes witnessed a rapid upturn following remarks by White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett. Hassett mentioned in an interview that President Donald Trump was contemplating a 90-day pause on tariffs for all nations excluding China, which sparked optimism among investors.
As of 10:20 a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average had climbed 333.50 points, equating to a 0.87% increase, settling at 38,614.49. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 advanced by 79.99 points, or 1.69%, to reach 5,154.07. In tandem, the Nasdaq Composite rose 362.69 points, reflecting a 2.33% climb to hit 15,950.47.
Market analysts attribute this surge to the potential easing of trade tensions, as investors responded positively to the prospect of diminished tariffs, demonstrating heightened confidence in the economic outlook.
White House says President Trump will announce tariffs on auto imports at a White House news conference on Wednesday, reports AP.