Dow Surges After Speculation on Tariff Pause

Wall Street's primary indexes witnessed a rapid upturn following remarks by White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett. Hassett mentioned in an interview that President Donald Trump was contemplating a 90-day pause on tariffs for all nations excluding China, which sparked optimism among investors.

As of 10:20 a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average had climbed 333.50 points, equating to a 0.87% increase, settling at 38,614.49. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 advanced by 79.99 points, or 1.69%, to reach 5,154.07. In tandem, the Nasdaq Composite rose 362.69 points, reflecting a 2.33% climb to hit 15,950.47.

Market analysts attribute this surge to the potential easing of trade tensions, as investors responded positively to the prospect of diminished tariffs, demonstrating heightened confidence in the economic outlook.

