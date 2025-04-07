Royal Visit: King Charles and Queen Camilla Embark on Historic Italian Tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Italy on Monday for a historic four-day state visit during which the British monarch will address the Italian parliament in Rome. This marks Charles' 17th official visit to Italy and his first overseas journey this year as he continues to receive cancer treatment.

The visit coincides with the 20th wedding anniversary of the royal couple, who married on April 9, 2005. The scheduled meeting with Pope Francis was postponed due to concerns over the pontiff's health following his recent hospitalization for double pneumonia. Previously, King Charles had met with Pope Francis during visits to Italy in 2017 and 2019.

The royals' itinerary includes meetings with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and a significant speech by King Charles in the Italian parliament. The visit will conclude with a ceremony in Ravenna, commemorating the city's liberation from Nazi occupation in World War II.

(With inputs from agencies.)