Left Menu

Royal Visit: King Charles and Queen Camilla Embark on Historic Italian Tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla have begun a historic four-day state visit to Italy, marking their 20th wedding anniversary and King Charles' first overseas trip this year amidst ongoing cancer treatment. The visit includes significant meetings and an unprecedented address to the Italian parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:25 IST
Royal Visit: King Charles and Queen Camilla Embark on Historic Italian Tour
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Italy on Monday for a historic four-day state visit during which the British monarch will address the Italian parliament in Rome. This marks Charles' 17th official visit to Italy and his first overseas journey this year as he continues to receive cancer treatment.

The visit coincides with the 20th wedding anniversary of the royal couple, who married on April 9, 2005. The scheduled meeting with Pope Francis was postponed due to concerns over the pontiff's health following his recent hospitalization for double pneumonia. Previously, King Charles had met with Pope Francis during visits to Italy in 2017 and 2019.

The royals' itinerary includes meetings with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and a significant speech by King Charles in the Italian parliament. The visit will conclude with a ceremony in Ravenna, commemorating the city's liberation from Nazi occupation in World War II.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025