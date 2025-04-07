Left Menu

BJP MP Condemns Vandalism by Party's Women's Wing

BJP MP Medha Kulkarni criticized her party's women's wing for vandalizing a clinic linked to Dr. Sushrut Ghaisas following the death of a pregnant woman. The incident, sparked by alleged refusal of hospital admission, has caused public outrage and Kulkarni calls for appropriate actions and compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:54 IST
BJP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, Medha Kulkarni, has voiced her condemnation against the actions of her party's women's wing. This follows their alleged act of vandalism at the clinic of Dr. Sushrut Ghaisas, a situation that arose after a pregnant woman's death linked to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital's admission refusal.

The uproar comes after the tragic passing of Tanisha Bhise, connected to senior political figures, due to reported denial of urgent medical services without a hefty deposit. The incident has led to severe criticism toward the hospital and led to the unfortunate event at Dr. Ghaisas's parents' clinic.

Kulkarni urged party officials to reprimand those involved, emphasizing the need for protests to align with the party's principles, and called for a compensatory response to restore party reputation and public confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

