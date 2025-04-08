Bye-election Preparations Ramp Up in Budgam and Nagrota

In a step to ensure transparent bye-elections, authorities have boosted the number of polling stations in Budgam and Nagrota assembly constituencies. The draft roll is set to be released on Tuesday.

The move comes after the Nagrota seat was left vacant following the death of Devender Singh Rana. In Budgam, Omar Abdullah's resignation necessitated a bypoll as he retained the Ganderbal seat.

The adjustment in polling stations follows the Election Commission of India's guidelines. Voter list revisions are ongoing, with final rolls to be published on May 5.

