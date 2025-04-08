Left Menu

Bye-election Preparations Ramp Up in Budgam and Nagrota

Polling stations in Budgam and Nagrota assembly seats have been increased ahead of the bypolls. The Nagrota seat became vacant due to the death of MLA Devender Singh Rana, while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's resignation prompted the Budgam bypoll. The final electoral rolls will be published on May 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-04-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 00:12 IST
Bye-election Preparations Ramp Up in Budgam and Nagrota
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a step to ensure transparent bye-elections, authorities have boosted the number of polling stations in Budgam and Nagrota assembly constituencies. The draft roll is set to be released on Tuesday.

The move comes after the Nagrota seat was left vacant following the death of Devender Singh Rana. In Budgam, Omar Abdullah's resignation necessitated a bypoll as he retained the Ganderbal seat.

The adjustment in polling stations follows the Election Commission of India's guidelines. Voter list revisions are ongoing, with final rolls to be published on May 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025