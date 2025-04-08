Trump's Unexpected Move: Iran Talks Set with Omani Mediation

President Donald Trump surprised many on Monday with his announcement that the United States and Iran are set to engage in talks regarding Tehran's nuclear program. However, a key Iranian official clarified that these talks would proceed indirectly, with Oman serving as the intermediary.

The announcement comes amidst mounting pressures, as Trump warned of severe consequences for Iran should the discussions fail. Iran has consistently resisted Trump's direct negotiation efforts, maintaining its stance on mediated conversations, likely to occur in Oman.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran remain high, especially in light of recent conflicts in the Middle East, including exchanges between Israel and Iranian forces. Trump's administration seeks a diplomatic resolution to avert potential military confrontations.

