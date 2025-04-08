Silence of Modi: Congress Demands PM's Response to US Tariffs

In the face of escalating tensions over US-imposed tariffs, Congress leader Pawan Khera has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence, urging him to address the nation to bolster public confidence in India's economy and stock market. Khera highlighted concerns about the lack of a clear strategy, noting that other nations have responded decisively, while India remains in the dark.

Monday witnessed a significant sell-off across Asian stock markets following President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs, intensifying fears over global trade implications. Khera further commented on the upcoming Congress Working Committee meeting, indicating that it promises to be a historic event with substantial outcomes.

The Congress is taking a proactive stance, ready to assume responsibility amid widespread national despair. In a notable return, Ahmedabad will host the 84th National Convention of the AICC on April 8-9 after a 64-year hiatus. The Congress Working Committee meeting will see prominent figures like Sachin Pilot and Bhupesh Baghel contributing, with Randeep Surjewala as the Convenor of the drafting committee.

