Silence of Modi: Congress Demands PM's Response to US Tariffs

Congress leader Pawan Khera urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation regarding US-imposed tariffs to reassure the public. As global stock markets reel from US tariffs, Congress prepares for a landmark session in Ahmedabad, promising historic outcomes amidst national disillusionment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:15 IST
Congress leader Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the face of escalating tensions over US-imposed tariffs, Congress leader Pawan Khera has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence, urging him to address the nation to bolster public confidence in India's economy and stock market. Khera highlighted concerns about the lack of a clear strategy, noting that other nations have responded decisively, while India remains in the dark.

Monday witnessed a significant sell-off across Asian stock markets following President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs, intensifying fears over global trade implications. Khera further commented on the upcoming Congress Working Committee meeting, indicating that it promises to be a historic event with substantial outcomes.

The Congress is taking a proactive stance, ready to assume responsibility amid widespread national despair. In a notable return, Ahmedabad will host the 84th National Convention of the AICC on April 8-9 after a 64-year hiatus. The Congress Working Committee meeting will see prominent figures like Sachin Pilot and Bhupesh Baghel contributing, with Randeep Surjewala as the Convenor of the drafting committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

