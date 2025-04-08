Silence of Modi: Congress Demands PM's Response to US Tariffs
Congress leader Pawan Khera urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation regarding US-imposed tariffs to reassure the public. As global stock markets reel from US tariffs, Congress prepares for a landmark session in Ahmedabad, promising historic outcomes amidst national disillusionment.
- Country:
- India
In the face of escalating tensions over US-imposed tariffs, Congress leader Pawan Khera has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence, urging him to address the nation to bolster public confidence in India's economy and stock market. Khera highlighted concerns about the lack of a clear strategy, noting that other nations have responded decisively, while India remains in the dark.
Monday witnessed a significant sell-off across Asian stock markets following President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs, intensifying fears over global trade implications. Khera further commented on the upcoming Congress Working Committee meeting, indicating that it promises to be a historic event with substantial outcomes.
The Congress is taking a proactive stance, ready to assume responsibility amid widespread national despair. In a notable return, Ahmedabad will host the 84th National Convention of the AICC on April 8-9 after a 64-year hiatus. The Congress Working Committee meeting will see prominent figures like Sachin Pilot and Bhupesh Baghel contributing, with Randeep Surjewala as the Convenor of the drafting committee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- US tariffs
- Congress
- Pawan Khera
- stock market
- economy
- Asian markets
- Trump
- AICC
- CWC meeting
ALSO READ
BJP Pushes for 'One Nation, One Election' to Boost Economy and Development
Markets on Edge: Trump, Tariffs, and the Global Economy
Indian Stock Markets Soar Amid Positive Economic Trends
Yogi Adityanath Marks Transformation in Uttar Pradesh Economy
Naini Lake's Declining Water Levels Threaten Nainital's Ecosystem and Economy