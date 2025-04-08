Brazil Reinstates Reciprocal Visa Requirements

On Thursday, Brazil will reimpose visa requirements for citizens of the United States, Canada, and Australia, ending an era of visa-free travel that had been in place for six years.

The United States Embassy in Brasilia announced that while these new regulations take effect, Americans will have the option to request visas electronically starting April 10.

Previously under former President Jair Bolsonaro, the nation had eliminated these requirements in 2019 to attract more tourists, breaking a standing tradition of reciprocity. By contrast, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva reinstated the measures in March 2023, post his electoral victory over Bolsonaro, citing reciprocity since Brazilians still need visas to these countries.

