Public Feud: TMC MPs in Heated Clash at Election Commission

A recent clash between two TMC Members of Parliament at the Election Commission of India headquarters has caught public attention. The incident, which involved a verbal altercation, was brought to the fore by BJP leader Amit Malviya who shared videos and screenshots on social media.

The conflict reportedly occurred when one MP failed to attend a scheduled meeting at the Parliament office, opting instead to go straight to the Election Commission. This enraged another MP leading to a confrontation that required police intervention. The incident quickly escalated, reaching the attention of Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.

Amidst the fallout, heated exchanges were captured on the WhatsApp group 'AITC MP 2024'. The online spar involved cutting remarks and accusations, further highlighting internal tensions. The controversy has since sparked discussions on social media, with party leaders trying to mitigate the damage to the party's reputation.

