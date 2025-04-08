Left Menu

Public Feud: TMC MPs in Heated Clash at Election Commission

A conflict between two TMC MPs erupted at the Election Commission headquarters. The altercation, involving MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad, was shared online by BJP leader Amit Malviya. The heated dispute reportedly reached TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee, who intervened. Malviya also shared contentious WhatsApp exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A recent clash between two TMC Members of Parliament at the Election Commission of India headquarters has caught public attention. The incident, which involved a verbal altercation, was brought to the fore by BJP leader Amit Malviya who shared videos and screenshots on social media.

The conflict reportedly occurred when one MP failed to attend a scheduled meeting at the Parliament office, opting instead to go straight to the Election Commission. This enraged another MP leading to a confrontation that required police intervention. The incident quickly escalated, reaching the attention of Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.

Amidst the fallout, heated exchanges were captured on the WhatsApp group 'AITC MP 2024'. The online spar involved cutting remarks and accusations, further highlighting internal tensions. The controversy has since sparked discussions on social media, with party leaders trying to mitigate the damage to the party's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

