Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq Questioned Over Sambhal Mosque Survey Violence

Samajwadi Party MP, Zia Ur Rehman Barq, faced questioning on Tuesday, concerning last year's violence during a court-ordered mosque survey in Sambhal.

Arriving with over ten lawyers, the Sambhal MP was present at Nakhasa police station by 11:30 am to deliver his statement to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the incident.

Barq spent three hours in the station as investigators focused on the Kot Garvi locality's unrest on November 24, last year, which left four dead and many injured.

Post-questioning, Barq informed reporters that he was fulfilling the High Court's order to aid the investigation, though he kept details from his session undisclosed.

Despite health concerns and medical advice against exertion, Barq expressed his willingness to cooperate to deter a media trial.

Circle Officer Asmoli and SIT Head, Kuldeep Singh, confirmed the MP's participation as per protocol, stating that further summons could follow if needed.

