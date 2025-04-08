Left Menu

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq Questioned Over Sambhal Mosque Survey Violence

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq was questioned by the SIT regarding the violence that erupted in Sambhal last year during a survey of a mosque. The MP was accompanied by lawyers and stayed for three hours at Nakhasa police station, where his statement was recorded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:34 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq Questioned Over Sambhal Mosque Survey Violence
Zia Ur Rehman Barq
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party MP, Zia Ur Rehman Barq, faced questioning on Tuesday, concerning last year's violence during a court-ordered mosque survey in Sambhal.

Arriving with over ten lawyers, the Sambhal MP was present at Nakhasa police station by 11:30 am to deliver his statement to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the incident.

Barq spent three hours in the station as investigators focused on the Kot Garvi locality's unrest on November 24, last year, which left four dead and many injured.

Post-questioning, Barq informed reporters that he was fulfilling the High Court's order to aid the investigation, though he kept details from his session undisclosed.

Despite health concerns and medical advice against exertion, Barq expressed his willingness to cooperate to deter a media trial.

Circle Officer Asmoli and SIT Head, Kuldeep Singh, confirmed the MP's participation as per protocol, stating that further summons could follow if needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025