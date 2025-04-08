Congress Opts for Massive Organisational Overhaul

The Congress party is set to undergo a sweeping organisational revamp, according to AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. The announcement comes following a high-level meeting of party leaders who committed to advancing the social justice principles laid out by Sardar Patel.

During the extended Congress Working Committee session at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial, Venugopal emphasized that empowering district unit leaders is a priority. The plan involves equipping them with greater accountability and political clout to expand the Congress's reach.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge underscored the party's dedication to preserving the legacy of political icons like Gandhi and Patel, while accusing the BJP and RSS of attempting to claim this legacy. A major convention on April 9 aims to solidify these efforts under the theme 'Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan aur Sangharsh'.

(With inputs from agencies.)