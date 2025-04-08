Left Menu

Congress Opts for Massive Organisational Overhaul

The Congress party is planning a significant organisational restructuring to embrace the path of social justice advocated by Sardar Patel. At a meeting in Ahmedabad, party leaders discussed empowering district unit chiefs and reaffirming their commitment to the historical legacies of Sardar Patel and Mahatma Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:09 IST
Congress Opts for Massive Organisational Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party is set to undergo a sweeping organisational revamp, according to AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. The announcement comes following a high-level meeting of party leaders who committed to advancing the social justice principles laid out by Sardar Patel.

During the extended Congress Working Committee session at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial, Venugopal emphasized that empowering district unit leaders is a priority. The plan involves equipping them with greater accountability and political clout to expand the Congress's reach.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge underscored the party's dedication to preserving the legacy of political icons like Gandhi and Patel, while accusing the BJP and RSS of attempting to claim this legacy. A major convention on April 9 aims to solidify these efforts under the theme 'Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan aur Sangharsh'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025