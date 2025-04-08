Left Menu

India and UAE Strengthen Defence Ties: A New Era of Collaboration

India and the UAE have agreed to strengthen defence ties, focusing on co-development of military equipment. The collaboration, marked by talks between Indian leaders and Dubai's Crown Prince, aims to enhance strategic cooperation. The partnership has seen significant growth following key agreements.

  • India

In a significant move to bolster bilateral relations, India and the UAE have agreed to deepen defence ties, with a focus on co-developing military equipment, as revealed in discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The meeting is deemed a pivotal moment in strengthening strategic domains such as defence, trade, and technology between the two nations. India's External Affairs Ministry emphasized the essential role of Dubai in enhancing these cooperative efforts, leading to a robust strategic partnership.

Both nations have expressed eagerness to collaborate closely on defence projects, co-production, and innovation. This development comes after the landmark visit of Prime Minister Modi to the UAE in 2015 and has been further fortified by agreements like the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in 2022.

