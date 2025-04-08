Supreme Court Blocks Reinstatement of Fired Federal Employees

The United States Supreme Court has intervened in a significant dispute involving thousands of federal workers dismissed by the Trump administration, blocking a judge's injunction that demanded their rehiring.

The court's unsigned order criticized the legal standing of non-profit organizations involved in the lawsuit but did not address other claims from additional plaintiffs.

This decision highlights ongoing legal battles over federal employment practices and the administration's efforts to streamline government functions, raising questions about judicial authority over executive actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)