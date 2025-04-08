Left Menu

Congress Reclaims Sardar Patel's Legacy Amid Ideological Battle with BJP

The Congress party reasserts its connection to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy in a bid to counter BJP's narrative. At a crucial meeting in Ahmedabad, the Congress discussed strategies aligned with Patel's ideals to challenge BJP-RSS policies, especially focusing on unity and opposing divisive politics.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
The Congress party has reaffirmed its claim to the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Deputy Prime Minister, countering what it describes as BJP's attempts to usurp national heroes' legacies.

A resolution passed at the Congress Working Committee meeting in Ahmedabad emphasized Patel's contributions to India's freedom and highlighted the strategic gathering intended to realign the party's ideological battle with the BJP-RSS.

Party leaders accused the BJP of fostering divisions and exploiting Patel's name for political gains, reiterating their commitment to combating religious polarization and supporting farmers' rights as outlined in Patel's philosophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

