Left Menu

Congress Unveils Massive Organisational Restructure and Empowerment Drive

The Congress is set to launch a significant organisational restructure, enhancing powers for district units and increasing SC/ST/OBC representation. The party also aims to appoint women and youth to 50% of positions. This initiative aligns with the "Nyay Path" theme, embracing Sardar Patel's legacy of social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-04-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:22 IST
Congress Unveils Massive Organisational Restructure and Empowerment Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to reinvigorate its structure, the Congress announced a massive organisational reshuffle as part of its "Nyay Path" initiative, aiming to empower district units with more authority. This was revealed by party general secretary K C Venugopal.

The party plans to amend its internal structure by boosting SC/ST/OBC representation in all positions beyond 50% and aiming to fill 50% of positions with women and youth. Discussions about this plan surfaced at the Raipur session and were reiterated at an Extended Congress Working Committee meeting.

The reform aligns with the principles of social justice advocated by Sardar Patel, emphasizing dedication and struggle. Congress leaders affirmed commitment to Patel's legacy while positioning the party strategically against BJP claims. The adjustments are scheduled for a formal conclusion at the Ahmedabad session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025