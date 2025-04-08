Congress Unveils Massive Organisational Restructure and Empowerment Drive

In a bid to reinvigorate its structure, the Congress announced a massive organisational reshuffle as part of its "Nyay Path" initiative, aiming to empower district units with more authority. This was revealed by party general secretary K C Venugopal.

The party plans to amend its internal structure by boosting SC/ST/OBC representation in all positions beyond 50% and aiming to fill 50% of positions with women and youth. Discussions about this plan surfaced at the Raipur session and were reiterated at an Extended Congress Working Committee meeting.

The reform aligns with the principles of social justice advocated by Sardar Patel, emphasizing dedication and struggle. Congress leaders affirmed commitment to Patel's legacy while positioning the party strategically against BJP claims. The adjustments are scheduled for a formal conclusion at the Ahmedabad session.

(With inputs from agencies.)