Direct Diplomacy: U.S.-Iran Talks to Take Place in Oman

Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, clarified that the upcoming talks between the U.S. and Iran in Oman on Saturday will be direct. This statement directly counters Iran's previous assertions that the discussions would be indirect. Further details on the negotiations were not disclosed.

The White House confirmed that the much-anticipated talks between the United States and Iran in Oman will be conducted directly this Saturday. This announcement counters Iran's claims that discussions would occur indirectly.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the clarification on Tuesday, saying, "They will be direct talks on Saturday."

Leavitt, however, refrained from offering additional details about the forthcoming diplomatic engagement, leaving the international community eagerly anticipating further updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

