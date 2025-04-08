Supreme Court Blocks Rehiring of Federal Employees Amid Workforce Cuts

The U.S. Supreme Court has halted a lower court's order that mandated the Trump administration to reinstate thousands of probationary federal employees who were dismissed en masse. This decision stems from President Trump's ongoing efforts to reduce the size of the federal workforce and modify government structures. The ruling, passed by the court with a conservative majority, temporarily blocks San Francisco-based U.S. Judge William Alsup's mandate affecting six federal agencies.

Alsup's decision targeted the Departments of Defense, Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Energy, Interior, and Treasury, primarily affecting employees with under a year in probationary roles. However, the practical scope of the Supreme Court's order is limited, as these agencies are named in a concurrent Maryland lawsuit, where similar reinstatements have been ordered if the employees reside in specific states or areas.

A coalition of nonprofits and labor unions, challenging the dismissals as unlawful, remains undeterred by the Supreme Court's decision and plans to continue their legal battles. These groups argue the firings undermine federal agencies and critical public services. The controversial effort led by Trump and advisor Elon Musk reflects broader ambitions to streamline governmental operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)