Reparations: Africa's Call in a Polarized World

The rise of right-wing populism should not deter Africa from advocating for reparations for transatlantic slavery and colonialism, says Angela Naa Afoley Odai, head of the African Union's diaspora division.

Speaking to Reuters, she highlighted that this is an opportune moment for Africans to discuss reparations, despite ongoing global challenges. Meanwhile, Jose Maria Neves, President of Cape Verde, cautioned against increased political polarization in public debates within European nations historically involved in colonization.

The African Union is actively pursuing strategies for reparations, from financial compensation to international diplomatic efforts, aiming to partner with the Caribbean and leverage existing links with Europe. Opponents argue against holding contemporary states accountable, but advocates stress addressing the ongoing impact of colonial legacies.

