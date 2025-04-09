Left Menu

Trump Administration Reinstates Canceled Foreign Aid Programs Amid Pressure

The Trump administration reinstated canceled U.S. foreign aid programs in response to internal and congressional pressure. The reversal affected World Food Programme awards in several countries. USAID's Jeremy Lewin addressed the need to balance interests and took responsibility for the confusion. The aid cuts had previously threatened millions of lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 03:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 03:47 IST
The Trump administration on Tuesday reversed its decision to cancel at least six U.S. foreign aid programs, according to sources familiar with the developments. The decision affects World Food Programme awards across Lebanon, Syria, Somalia, Jordan, Iraq, and Ecuador.

USAID Acting Administrator Jeremy Lewin communicated the reversal to staff, acknowledging the internal confusion and emphasizing the multitude of stakeholders involved. Reuters previously reported that aid cuts of over $1.3 billion impacted several countries, including Afghanistan and Yemen.

The policy shift comes after significant pressure from within the administration and Congress, alongside a stern warning from the U.N. World Food Programme that the closure could spell disaster for millions. The move reflects ongoing tensions within the administration regarding U.S. humanitarian commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

