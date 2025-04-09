Trump Administration Reinstates Canceled Foreign Aid Programs Amid Pressure

The Trump administration on Tuesday reversed its decision to cancel at least six U.S. foreign aid programs, according to sources familiar with the developments. The decision affects World Food Programme awards across Lebanon, Syria, Somalia, Jordan, Iraq, and Ecuador.

USAID Acting Administrator Jeremy Lewin communicated the reversal to staff, acknowledging the internal confusion and emphasizing the multitude of stakeholders involved. Reuters previously reported that aid cuts of over $1.3 billion impacted several countries, including Afghanistan and Yemen.

The policy shift comes after significant pressure from within the administration and Congress, alongside a stern warning from the U.N. World Food Programme that the closure could spell disaster for millions. The move reflects ongoing tensions within the administration regarding U.S. humanitarian commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)