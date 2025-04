Elbridge Colby's Pentagon Appointment Sparks Debate

In a closely watched decision, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Elbridge Colby as the Pentagon's chief policy adviser. The 54-45 vote reflected deep divisions about Colby's stance on global threats, particularly concerning Russia and China.

Senator Mitch McConnell, the sole Republican dissenting voice, criticized Colby's perceived oversimplification of international challenges, warning of potential isolationist policies. His stance was rejected by Vice President JD Vance, who accused McConnell of political pettiness.

Despite facing tough questions about his views on Russia and Iran, Colby's confirmation signals a strategic shift in focus for the Pentagon, raising concerns and hopes among lawmakers about future defense policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)