Left Menu

US Supreme Court Clears Path for Rana's Extradition to India Amid Congress Leaders' Reactions

The US Supreme Court denied Tahawwur Rana's plea to stay his extradition to India, prompting Congress leaders to call for strict punishments for his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Rana cited his frail health and lack of safety in India as reasons against extradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:03 IST
US Supreme Court Clears Path for Rana's Extradition to India Amid Congress Leaders' Reactions
Congress MP Rajiv Shukla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the United States Supreme Court has rejected the plea of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, seeking to stay his extradition to India. The court's decision has spurred reactions from Indian political figures, with Congress MP Rajiv Shukla stating that those involved in terrorism should face strict punishment.

The failed plea is not the first for Rana, with Justice Elena Kagan having dismissed a similar request in March. Congress leader TS Singh Deo expressed that the extradition process should have commenced earlier but welcomed the court's recent ruling. Nana Patole criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reliability, demanding action before any trust could be restored, while Congress MP Manish Tewari hailed the move as a step towards justice for the victims of the 26/11 attacks.

Tahawwur Rana's application contended that his poor health and the threat posed by extradition justified a stay, referencing his abdominal aortic aneurysm, Parkinson's disease, and risk of bladder cancer. Despite these claims, American and Indian authorities stress the importance of justice for Rana's alleged crimes. His extradition now appears imminent, signaling a critical development in a high-profile terrorism case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025