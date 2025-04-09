US Supreme Court Clears Path for Rana's Extradition to India Amid Congress Leaders' Reactions

In a decisive move, the United States Supreme Court has rejected the plea of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, seeking to stay his extradition to India. The court's decision has spurred reactions from Indian political figures, with Congress MP Rajiv Shukla stating that those involved in terrorism should face strict punishment.

The failed plea is not the first for Rana, with Justice Elena Kagan having dismissed a similar request in March. Congress leader TS Singh Deo expressed that the extradition process should have commenced earlier but welcomed the court's recent ruling. Nana Patole criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reliability, demanding action before any trust could be restored, while Congress MP Manish Tewari hailed the move as a step towards justice for the victims of the 26/11 attacks.

Tahawwur Rana's application contended that his poor health and the threat posed by extradition justified a stay, referencing his abdominal aortic aneurysm, Parkinson's disease, and risk of bladder cancer. Despite these claims, American and Indian authorities stress the importance of justice for Rana's alleged crimes. His extradition now appears imminent, signaling a critical development in a high-profile terrorism case.

(With inputs from agencies.)