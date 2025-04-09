Left Menu

Congress Passes Influential 'Nyay Path' Resolution

At the AICC session in Ahmedabad, Congress has passed the 'Nyay Path' resolution, emphasizing justice and equitable development. This move marks a significant milestone in Congress' broader strategy to address social inequalities within the nation. Party leaders believe this resolution could bolster their future political campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session held in Ahmedabad, the Congress party passed the 'Nyay Path' resolution.

This resolution underscores the party's focus on justice, equitable development, and addressing social inequalities across the country.

Party leaders articulate that this decisive step could play a crucial role in shaping their political strategies and campaigns, aiming to win the trust of the populace in forthcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

