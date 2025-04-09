Congress Passes Influential 'Nyay Path' Resolution
At the AICC session in Ahmedabad, Congress has passed the 'Nyay Path' resolution, emphasizing justice and equitable development. This move marks a significant milestone in Congress' broader strategy to address social inequalities within the nation. Party leaders believe this resolution could bolster their future political campaigns.
In a significant development at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session held in Ahmedabad, the Congress party passed the 'Nyay Path' resolution.
This resolution underscores the party's focus on justice, equitable development, and addressing social inequalities across the country.
Party leaders articulate that this decisive step could play a crucial role in shaping their political strategies and campaigns, aiming to win the trust of the populace in forthcoming elections.
