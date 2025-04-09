Left Menu

Political Clash Over Fish Markets in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park

Tensions escalate as BJP MLA Shikha Roy counterattacks TMC's Mahua Moitra and AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj over their remarks on fish vendors near a Delhi temple. The controversy highlights geopolitical tensions with accusations of political manipulation and video evidence showing alleged interference by BJP workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:44 IST
Political Clash Over Fish Markets in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park
BJP MLA Shikha Roy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange of words, BJP MLA Shikha Roy has launched a scathing attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj. The controversy revolves around fish vendors operating near a temple in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park, sparking political tensions in the area.

Roy accused Moitra of exploiting the issue for political gain, claiming, "As a responsible MP, nobody could have done more cheap or low-grade politics than her." She further criticized Bharadwaj, suggesting he sought political advantage due to his current unemployment. Roy, who represents Greater Kailash, emphasized past efforts to close fish markets were blocked by senior leaders.

Meanwhile, Moitra alleged that BJP supporters threatened Bengali fishmongers in the predominantly Bengali neighborhood. She shared a video purportedly showing BJP members harassing vendors, voicing concerns over religious intolerance. The escalation spotlights ongoing friction between political parties as they vie for influence in diverse communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025