Political Clash Over Fish Markets in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park

In a fiery exchange of words, BJP MLA Shikha Roy has launched a scathing attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj. The controversy revolves around fish vendors operating near a temple in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park, sparking political tensions in the area.

Roy accused Moitra of exploiting the issue for political gain, claiming, "As a responsible MP, nobody could have done more cheap or low-grade politics than her." She further criticized Bharadwaj, suggesting he sought political advantage due to his current unemployment. Roy, who represents Greater Kailash, emphasized past efforts to close fish markets were blocked by senior leaders.

Meanwhile, Moitra alleged that BJP supporters threatened Bengali fishmongers in the predominantly Bengali neighborhood. She shared a video purportedly showing BJP members harassing vendors, voicing concerns over religious intolerance. The escalation spotlights ongoing friction between political parties as they vie for influence in diverse communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)