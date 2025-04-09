King Charles Strengthens Anglo-Italian Ties Amid European Turmoil
King Charles emphasized the significance of robust Italy-UK relations in a historic speech to Italian Parliament, amid ongoing European conflicts. During his state visit, he addressed bilateral cooperation, praised plans with Japan for a new fighter jet, and navigated post-Brexit diplomacy in Rome.
King Charles underscored the essential nature of strong Italy-UK relations while speaking to the Italian Parliament, against the backdrop of current European conflicts. His address, a historic first for a British monarch in Italy, highlighted unity in defending democratic values.
In a milestone state visit, Charles, alongside Queen Camilla, applauded the shared commitment to Ukraine and heralded cooperation on a new fighter jet with Japan, embodying Anglo-Italian collaboration. This visit comes as Britain seeks to mend ties following Brexit.
Marking their 20th wedding anniversary, the royal couple celebrated in Rome with events including a state banquet hosted by President Sergio Mattarella. Charles, continuing treatment for cancer, met with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni to discuss further strategic relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
