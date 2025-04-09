Left Menu

Historic Sanctions Breach Case: Russian Politician Found Guilty

Russian politician Dmitrii Ovsiannikov, former governor of Sevastopol, was found guilty of breaching British sanctions against Russia. He was charged with circumventing sanctions and possession of criminal property. The case marks a precedent in Britain's legal actions concerning Russian sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:01 IST
Historic Sanctions Breach Case: Russian Politician Found Guilty
A landmark case unfolded as Dmitrii Ovsiannikov, a Russian politician and former governor of Sevastopol, was convicted of violating British sanctions.

Appointed by President Putin, Ovsiannikov faced charges of circumventing sanctions and handling criminal property, becoming the first prosecution of this kind in the UK.

The case involved intricate financial maneuvers, including funds transferred by his family to evade sanctions, with Ovsiannikov found guilty on several counts, though maintaining his innocence throughout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

