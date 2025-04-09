Historic Sanctions Breach Case: Russian Politician Found Guilty

A landmark case unfolded as Dmitrii Ovsiannikov, a Russian politician and former governor of Sevastopol, was convicted of violating British sanctions.

Appointed by President Putin, Ovsiannikov faced charges of circumventing sanctions and handling criminal property, becoming the first prosecution of this kind in the UK.

The case involved intricate financial maneuvers, including funds transferred by his family to evade sanctions, with Ovsiannikov found guilty on several counts, though maintaining his innocence throughout.

(With inputs from agencies.)