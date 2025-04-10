Trump Targets Law Firm Susman Godfrey with Executive Order

In a significant legal development, President Donald Trump has issued an executive order specifically targeting the law firm Susman Godfrey. The order seeks to limit the firm's access to government resources and physical buildings, raising questions about its broader implications.

According to White House aide Will Scharf, this executive decision is not unprecedented. It aligns with previous measures the Trump administration has employed against other legal entities accused of engaging in 'lawfare' or the 'weaponization of government.'

The move highlights ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and certain legal practices, marking another chapter in their regulatory efforts to redefine boundaries between law and governance.

