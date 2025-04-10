Left Menu

Global Economy Gets a Reprieve with 90-Day Tariff Pause

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed approval of U.S. President Donald Trump's 90-day halt on specific tariffs. Carney described the measure as beneficial for the global economy, indicating it could lead to eased tensions among trading partners.

Updated: 10-04-2025 03:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 03:58 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has hailed U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 90-day pause on certain tariffs affecting trade partners. Carney's approval was made public through his post on the platform X, where he emphasized the positive impact on international economic dynamics.

The tariff reprieve is being perceived as a significant move to stabilize the global economy, which has been navigating through increased trade tensions. By freezing some tariffs, the U.S. is aiming to alleviate pressure building up among trading partners around the world.

This development marks a hopeful turn in international trade relations, as leaders express optimism over potential easing of financial strains and better diplomatic outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

