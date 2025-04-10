BJP's Ambitious Electoral Goals for Goa Assembly 2027

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set an ambitious goal to secure more than 27 seats in the upcoming Goa assembly elections slated for 2027. Addressing party workers in Panaji, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant conveyed his optimism about retaining control at both the state and national levels.

Sawant highlighted the importance of increasing the party's vote share from 33.36% to 52%, calling on party cadres to engage in voter outreach and promote the achievements of the Modi-led central and Goa state government in infrastructure and human resource development.

Meanwhile, BJP Goa president Damodar Naik emphasized the need for discipline within the party ranks, citing a dip in order after consecutive electoral victories. He urged party legislators to stay attuned to the citizens' needs as they strive toward their electoral goals.

