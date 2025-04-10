Ray Dalio Advocates US-China Tariff Deal
Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates suggests a U.S.-China tariff agreement and advises reducing the U.S. deficit to 3% of GDP. President Trump's decision to ease tariffs shows a shift toward negotiations with China, aligning with Dalio's recommendations for better managing trade imbalances.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 08:54 IST
Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, has made a strong case for the U.S. to strike a tariff agreement with China. He also emphasized that the next move for President Trump's administration should be to reduce the national deficit to 3% of GDP.
Dalio praised Trump's decision to reverse course and lower the recently imposed tariffs temporarily, marking it as a positive shift towards strategic negotiations with China.
This development reflects Dalio's belief in addressing trade imbalances through diplomatic talks rather than escalating tariffs, signaling a potential change in U.S. economic strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement