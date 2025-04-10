Left Menu

Lee Jae-myung's Gambit: Healing a Divided South Korea Through Economic Revival

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung declared his presidential candidacy, promising to address national divisions and economic disparities. Following the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, Lee pledges government-led growth and robust international alliances. With legal challenges ahead, Lee's candidacy sparks criticism, yet remains favored within his party.

Lee Jae-myung
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung has officially announced his candidacy for the upcoming presidential by-election, following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Lee vowed to heal the deeply divided nation through robust economic growth and government-led initiatives.

Lee's campaign centers on addressing economic inequalities, which he asserts are at the root of the country's social conflicts. His platform includes increased government spending, technological investments, and talent development to spur economic revival, amid global economic slowdowns.

While Lee remains the Democratic Party's frontrunner, his candidacy faces criticism for failing to offer concrete funding solutions and encountering significant legal challenges. The conservative People Power Party is also seeing fragmentation, with multiple candidates, including anti-Yoon faction leader Han Dong-hoon, entering the race.

