A Pause in Tariffs: Transatlantic Trade Relief

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed US President Trump's announcement to pause reciprocal tariffs, emphasizing the importance of clear conditions for trade. She advocated for a zero-tariff agreement between the EU and the US, noting that tariffs hurt both businesses and consumers.
In a significant development for transatlantic trade, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed approval of US President Donald Trump's decision to halt reciprocal tariffs. In a statement, von der Leyen underscored the necessity of having clear, predictable conditions to ensure the smooth functioning of trade and supply chains.
Von der Leyen, a staunch advocate for zero tariffs, reiterated her stance that tariffs function effectively as taxes, bringing harm to businesses and consumers alike. Her remarks consolidated her consistent push for a zero-for-zero tariff accord between the European Union and the United States.
This potential pause in tariffs marks a critical moment for EU-US relations, as leaders from both sides work toward creating a more favorable environment for international trade.
