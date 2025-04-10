A Pause in Tariffs: Transatlantic Trade Relief

In a significant development for transatlantic trade, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed approval of US President Donald Trump's decision to halt reciprocal tariffs. In a statement, von der Leyen underscored the necessity of having clear, predictable conditions to ensure the smooth functioning of trade and supply chains.

Von der Leyen, a staunch advocate for zero tariffs, reiterated her stance that tariffs function effectively as taxes, bringing harm to businesses and consumers alike. Her remarks consolidated her consistent push for a zero-for-zero tariff accord between the European Union and the United States.

This potential pause in tariffs marks a critical moment for EU-US relations, as leaders from both sides work toward creating a more favorable environment for international trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)