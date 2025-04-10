Left Menu

A Pause in Tariffs: Transatlantic Trade Relief

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed US President Trump's announcement to pause reciprocal tariffs, emphasizing the importance of clear conditions for trade. She advocated for a zero-tariff agreement between the EU and the US, noting that tariffs hurt both businesses and consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-04-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 12:01 IST
A Pause in Tariffs: Transatlantic Trade Relief
Ursula von der Leyen
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a significant development for transatlantic trade, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed approval of US President Donald Trump's decision to halt reciprocal tariffs. In a statement, von der Leyen underscored the necessity of having clear, predictable conditions to ensure the smooth functioning of trade and supply chains.

Von der Leyen, a staunch advocate for zero tariffs, reiterated her stance that tariffs function effectively as taxes, bringing harm to businesses and consumers alike. Her remarks consolidated her consistent push for a zero-for-zero tariff accord between the European Union and the United States.

This potential pause in tariffs marks a critical moment for EU-US relations, as leaders from both sides work toward creating a more favorable environment for international trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025